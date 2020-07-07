All apartments in Richfield
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

7619 Aldrich Ave S

7619 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Aldrich Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ec6932034 ----
DON\'T MISS OUT! Gorgeous & Spacious 2 BD 2.5 BATH Eden Prairie Townhome Available NOW!

This Home Features:

-Coveted End Unit For More Privacy

-Option to Lease Property Fully Furnished for $100 per month more

-Light, Airy, Open Concept Living

-Hardwood Floors

-Neutral Carpet and Wall Color Making Decorating a Breeze

-Gas Fireplaces in Living Area & Master Bedroom

-Master Suite Featuring Large Closet and Attached Bath

-Lower Level Living Room, Great for Entertaining

-Large Front Raised Patio near Entrance

-Deck Just off Kitchen, Great For Entertaining and Relaxing

-2 Car Attached Garage

-Enjoy Perks of Association Living with FREE Trash and Lawn & Snow Care!!

-Located Near Many Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington!

- Coffee shops, restaurants and bike trails just steps away from this lovely home.

-Easy Access to HWY 35, 494 for easy commute anywhere in the Metro

Special Lease Terms:

1. 12 months lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.

5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have any available units?
7619 Aldrich Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have?
Some of 7619 Aldrich Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 Aldrich Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Aldrich Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Aldrich Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Aldrich Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7619 Aldrich Ave S offers parking.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Aldrich Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have a pool?
No, 7619 Aldrich Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7619 Aldrich Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 Aldrich Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Aldrich Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 Aldrich Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

