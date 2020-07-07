7619 Aldrich Ave S

Amenities

DON\'T MISS OUT! Gorgeous & Spacious 2 BD 2.5 BATH Eden Prairie Townhome Available NOW!



This Home Features:



-Coveted End Unit For More Privacy



-Option to Lease Property Fully Furnished for $100 per month more



-Light, Airy, Open Concept Living



-Hardwood Floors



-Neutral Carpet and Wall Color Making Decorating a Breeze



-Gas Fireplaces in Living Area & Master Bedroom



-Master Suite Featuring Large Closet and Attached Bath



-Lower Level Living Room, Great for Entertaining



-Large Front Raised Patio near Entrance



-Deck Just off Kitchen, Great For Entertaining and Relaxing



-2 Car Attached Garage



-Enjoy Perks of Association Living with FREE Trash and Lawn & Snow Care!!



-Located Near Many Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington!



- Coffee shops, restaurants and bike trails just steps away from this lovely home.



-Easy Access to HWY 35, 494 for easy commute anywhere in the Metro



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, and cable.



5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details).



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds