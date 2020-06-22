All apartments in Richfield
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

7601 Aldrich Ave S #113

7601 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Aldrich Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 Available 06/01/20 Condo Available Immediately with Assigned Underground Parking Stall Included! - This modern complex is just steps away from restaurants, shops and gas stations. Conveniently close to major bus lines, quick access to 35W and Lyndale Avenue as well. Secure building with a party room and fitness center. This unit also has a patio area!

Due to Covid-19 all showings will be conducted virtually through a video walk through of the unit. We have also added several new photos. Please reach out with any questions.

This unit will go quick!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4073409)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have any available units?
7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
Is 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 offers parking.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have a pool?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have accessible units?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 Aldrich Ave S #113 does not have units with air conditioning.

