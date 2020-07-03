Rent Calculator
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7038 15th Avenue S
7038 15th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
7038 15th Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southeast Richfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready home in great neighborhood. Convenient location. Rambler with 3 beds up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have any available units?
7038 15th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Richfield, MN
.
What amenities does 7038 15th Avenue S have?
Some of 7038 15th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7038 15th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7038 15th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 15th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richfield
.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7038 15th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7038 15th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7038 15th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
