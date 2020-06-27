6945 3rd Avenue S

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1BA apartment is available for a 3/15 move in! Private entrance, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace, POND IN BACKYARD. MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,299) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,299) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo