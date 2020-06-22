All apartments in Richfield
6944 3rd Avenue S
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

6944 3rd Avenue S

6944 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6944 3rd Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1BA apartment is available for a 3/15 move in! Private entrance, in-unit washer and dryer, fireplace, POND IN BACKYARD. MUST SEE! Tenant responsible for snow removal/lawn care/utilities (RENT: $1,299) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,299) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional non refundable $300 deposit per pet) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have any available units?
6944 3rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6944 3rd Avenue S have?
Some of 6944 3rd Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 3rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6944 3rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 3rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6944 3rd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S offer parking?
No, 6944 3rd Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6944 3rd Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 6944 3rd Avenue S has a pool.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6944 3rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6944 3rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6944 3rd Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6944 3rd Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

