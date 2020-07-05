All apartments in Richfield
Last updated June 14 2019

6901 Portland Ave

6901 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Portland Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf596fd06a ---- DON\'T MISS OUT! Gorgeous & Spacious 2 BD 1 BATH Home Available July 1st! This Home Features: - Hardwood Floors - Neutral Carpet and Wall Color Making Decorating a Breeze - Lower Level Living Room, Great for Entertaining - Located Near Many Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington! - Coffee shops, restaurants and bike trails just steps away from this lovely home. - Easy Access to HWY 35, 494 for easy commute anywhere in the Metro Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, phone, internet, and cable. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Portland Ave have any available units?
6901 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6901 Portland Ave have?
Some of 6901 Portland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Portland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6901 Portland Ave offer parking?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6901 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 Portland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 Portland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

