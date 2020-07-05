6901 Portland Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar internet access carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf596fd06a ---- DON\'T MISS OUT! Gorgeous & Spacious 2 BD 1 BATH Home Available July 1st! This Home Features: - Hardwood Floors - Neutral Carpet and Wall Color Making Decorating a Breeze - Lower Level Living Room, Great for Entertaining - Located Near Many Corporate Headquarters in Bloomington! - Coffee shops, restaurants and bike trails just steps away from this lovely home. - Easy Access to HWY 35, 494 for easy commute anywhere in the Metro Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, trash, phone, internet, and cable. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds