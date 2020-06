Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3BR home located in a convenient Richfield location with easy access to 35W and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This home features hardwood, stainless steel appliances, and updated kitchen and bathrooms. It also includes a finished basement with family room and one stall attached garage. Call today to set up a tour.