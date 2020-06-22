11 East 68th Street, Richfield, MN 55423 Northeast Richfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom available on September 1st. Updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large, fenced backyard and more! Great Richfield location - near 35W, 494 & 77! Quick drive to both DT Mpls & St. Paul.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 E 68th Street have any available units?
11 E 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 11 E 68th Street have?
Some of 11 E 68th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 E 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.