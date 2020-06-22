All apartments in Richfield
11 E 68th Street
11 E 68th Street

11 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 East 68th Street, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom available on September 1st. Updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large, fenced backyard and more! Great Richfield location - near 35W, 494 & 77! Quick drive to both DT Mpls & St. Paul.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 11 E 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 E 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 11 E 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 E 68th Street offers parking.
Does 11 E 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 E 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E 68th Street have a pool?
No, 11 E 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 E 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 11 E 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 E 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 E 68th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 E 68th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
