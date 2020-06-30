All apartments in Ramsey
Find more places like 8664 149th Curve Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
8664 149th Curve Northwest
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

8664 149th Curve Northwest

8664 149th Curv NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramsey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8664 149th Curv NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Another Great home in the Riverstone neighborhood. Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, and double doors leading to your master bedroom. Vaulted ceilings in the master and main floor living/dining rooms. Giving you that extra space feel.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have any available units?
8664 149th Curve Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have?
Some of 8664 149th Curve Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8664 149th Curve Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
8664 149th Curve Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8664 149th Curve Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8664 149th Curve Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest offer parking?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have a pool?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have accessible units?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8664 149th Curve Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 8664 149th Curve Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest
Ramsey, MN 55303
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW
Ramsey, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 BedroomsRamsey 2 Bedrooms
Ramsey Apartments with BalconyRamsey Apartments with Gym
Ramsey Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN
Monticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNWaite Park, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities