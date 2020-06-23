All apartments in Ramsey
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
7256 147th Ter NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7256 147th Ter NW

7256 147th Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7256 147th Terrace Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath multi-level end unit townhome in Ramsey! Spacious bedrooms, great living/dining area! End unit has outdoor space for outdoor entertaining. One car attached garage, close proximity to transit/major highways.

This unit is available April 1st, or earlier. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas and electricity. Trash is included. Common area lawn and snow removal is included. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7256 147th Ter NW have any available units?
7256 147th Ter NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
Is 7256 147th Ter NW currently offering any rent specials?
7256 147th Ter NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7256 147th Ter NW pet-friendly?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW offer parking?
Yes, 7256 147th Ter NW offers parking.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW have a pool?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW does not have a pool.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW have accessible units?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7256 147th Ter NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7256 147th Ter NW does not have units with air conditioning.
