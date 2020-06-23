7256 147th Ter NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

2 bedroom, 2 bath multi-level end unit townhome in Ramsey! Spacious bedrooms, great living/dining area! End unit has outdoor space for outdoor entertaining. One car attached garage, close proximity to transit/major highways.



This unit is available April 1st, or earlier. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas and electricity. Trash is included. Common area lawn and snow removal is included. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $3,900. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.