4213 Homewood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features hardwood floors, a large built in hutch in the living room as well as a wood burning fireplace, a den/office space, washer and dryer, fenced in yard, and a 2 car detached garage just in time for winter! One bedroom is located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located on the lower level.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pg4_eEAwxkI&t=2s



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable, Telephone, Trash and Water.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 1/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.