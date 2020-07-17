All apartments in Ramsey County
Find more places like 4213 Homewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey County, MN
/
4213 Homewood Avenue
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:06 PM

4213 Homewood Avenue

4213 Homewood Avenue · (651) 764-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4213 Homewood Avenue, Ramsey County, MN 55110

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features hardwood floors, a large built in hutch in the living room as well as a wood burning fireplace, a den/office space, washer and dryer, fenced in yard, and a 2 car detached garage just in time for winter! One bedroom is located on the main level, and the other two bedrooms are located on the lower level.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pg4_eEAwxkI&t=2s

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable, Telephone, Trash and Water.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 1/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have any available units?
4213 Homewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey County, MN.
What amenities does 4213 Homewood Avenue have?
Some of 4213 Homewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Homewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Homewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Homewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Homewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Homewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 Homewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4213 Homewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4213 Homewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Homewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Homewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Homewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4213 Homewood Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East
Maplewood, MN 55117
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl
Little Canada, MN 55117
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave
Shoreview, MN 55126
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNNorth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNFalcon Heights, MN
South St. Paul, MNWest St. Paul, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNHugo, MNBlaine, MNVadnais Heights, MNFridley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNRichfield, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity