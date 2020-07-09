All apartments in Prior Lake
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
5279 Bounty Street Southeast
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:40 PM

5279 Bounty Street Southeast

5279 Bounty Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5279 Bounty Street Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 bedroom rental home with 2 bedrooms on the upper level. Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back splash. Newer vinyl windows. Large private back yard. Occupied rental home until May 15th. Due to the Corona Virus, showings are not allowed until vacant. Available June 6th for a 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have any available units?
5279 Bounty Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
Is 5279 Bounty Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5279 Bounty Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5279 Bounty Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5279 Bounty Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5279 Bounty Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

