Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:42 PM

17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast

17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast · (952) 856-0983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 5 bed 3 bath features a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with big windows. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and built in bar. Enjoy quality time on the deck overlooking private wooded rear yard.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have any available units?
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have?
Some of 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
