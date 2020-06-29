All apartments in Prior Lake
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
17322 River Birch Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:39 AM

17322 River Birch Lane

17322 River Birch Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17322 River Birch Lane Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

Great town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main floor offers a family room with a gas fireplace, dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a very conveniently placed washer and dryer. This is a great home for people that would rather not handle yard work and snow removal, true zero outdoor maintenance. The attached 2 car garage and private patio make this home a complete package. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Cleary Lake Park, trails and restaurants. Prior Lake-Savage School District #719.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow & lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Great 2-Story Townhome with 3 bedrooms on 1 level!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17322 River Birch Lane have any available units?
17322 River Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 17322 River Birch Lane have?
Some of 17322 River Birch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17322 River Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17322 River Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17322 River Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17322 River Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17322 River Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17322 River Birch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane have a pool?
No, 17322 River Birch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 17322 River Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17322 River Birch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17322 River Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17322 River Birch Lane has units with air conditioning.
