17322 River Birch Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main floor offers a family room with a gas fireplace, dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a very conveniently placed washer and dryer. This is a great home for people that would rather not handle yard work and snow removal, true zero outdoor maintenance. The attached 2 car garage and private patio make this home a complete package. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Cleary Lake Park, trails and restaurants. Prior Lake-Savage School District #719.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow & lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Great 2-Story Townhome with 3 bedrooms on 1 level!