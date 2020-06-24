All apartments in Prior Lake
Find more places like 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
16389 Franklin Trail Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16389 Franklin Trail Southeast

16389 Franklin Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prior Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16389 Franklin Trail Southeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 31st and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Prior Lake, MN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,720 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have any available units?
16389 Franklin Trail Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have?
Some of 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
16389 Franklin Trail Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast offers parking.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have a pool?
No, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have accessible units?
No, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 16389 Franklin Trail Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest
Prior Lake, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Apartments with ParkingPrior Lake Pet Friendly Places
Prior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNBig Lake, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities