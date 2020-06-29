All apartments in Prior Lake
14360 Parkside Court Northwest
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

14360 Parkside Court Northwest

14360 Parkview Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14360 Parkview Lane Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,685 sq ft home in Prior Lake, MN! Huge kitchen island with granite counter tops. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks. Beautiful secondary rooms with additional living space. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have any available units?
14360 Parkside Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have?
Some of 14360 Parkside Court Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14360 Parkside Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
14360 Parkside Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 Parkside Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14360 Parkside Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 14360 Parkside Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
