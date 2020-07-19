All apartments in Prior Lake
Find more places like 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast

14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prior Lake
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,894 sf home is located in Prior Lake, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have any available units?
14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have?
Some of 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast offers parking.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14181 Candlewood Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest
Prior Lake, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Prior Lake 1 BedroomsPrior Lake 2 Bedrooms
Prior Lake Accessible ApartmentsPrior Lake Pet Friendly Places
Prior Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MN
Rogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNGlencoe, MNIsanti, MNHugo, MNMankato, MNStillwater, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMound, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities