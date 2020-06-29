14079 Haas Lake Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

This home is a show stopper. Elegant home inspired by views of outdoor entertaining areas and Haas Lake. One of a kind home with custom cabinetry, trim, moldings, ceiling height and open floor plan. This home offers a 13' granite island, Brazilian Koa hardwood floors on main/lower level. Lower level offers coffered ceilings and large custom wine cellar, wet bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded appliances and walk out stained concrete patio and fire pit. It is a one of a kind home with endless upgrades.