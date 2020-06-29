All apartments in Prior Lake
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

14079 Haas Lake Circle

14079 Haas Lake Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14079 Haas Lake Drive Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This home is a show stopper. Elegant home inspired by views of outdoor entertaining areas and Haas Lake. One of a kind home with custom cabinetry, trim, moldings, ceiling height and open floor plan. This home offers a 13' granite island, Brazilian Koa hardwood floors on main/lower level. Lower level offers coffered ceilings and large custom wine cellar, wet bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded appliances and walk out stained concrete patio and fire pit. It is a one of a kind home with endless upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have any available units?
14079 Haas Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have?
Some of 14079 Haas Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14079 Haas Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14079 Haas Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14079 Haas Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14079 Haas Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14079 Haas Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14079 Haas Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 14079 Haas Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 14079 Haas Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14079 Haas Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14079 Haas Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14079 Haas Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
