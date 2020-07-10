All apartments in Prior Lake
Home
/
Prior Lake, MN
/
13817 Kensington Avenue NE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

13817 Kensington Avenue NE

13817 Kensington Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

13817 Kensington Ave NE, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
3 Bed / 3 Bath Executive Home in Prior Lake w/ Gourmet Kitchen, Theater Room, Master Suite, 3-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located near Hwy 42 & 13 and only minutes from Super Target, Restaurants, Shops, and beautiful Prior Lake!

This three bedroom, three bathroom, single family rambler walkout has over 4,000 sq ft of luxurious living. It features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, and hardwood cherry floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bath with whirlpool tub.

The walk-out lower level has a spacious family/rec area for entertaining guests and a private theater room for movie night! Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. No pets. Attached 3-car garage.

To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2141407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have any available units?
13817 Kensington Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have?
Some of 13817 Kensington Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13817 Kensington Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
13817 Kensington Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13817 Kensington Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prior Lake.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13817 Kensington Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13817 Kensington Avenue NE has units with air conditioning.

