13817 Kensington Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

3 Bed / 3 Bath Executive Home in Prior Lake w/ Gourmet Kitchen, Theater Room, Master Suite, 3-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Located near Hwy 42 & 13 and only minutes from Super Target, Restaurants, Shops, and beautiful Prior Lake!



This three bedroom, three bathroom, single family rambler walkout has over 4,000 sq ft of luxurious living. It features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets, and hardwood cherry floors. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bath with whirlpool tub.



The walk-out lower level has a spacious family/rec area for entertaining guests and a private theater room for movie night! Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. No pets. Attached 3-car garage.



To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2141407)