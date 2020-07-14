All apartments in Plymouth
Westwind Apts

275 Shelard Pkwy · (612) 276-6518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Reduced pricing or one month of rent free on select apartments! 'No Contact' and guided Virtual Tours available!
Location

275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN 55441

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 275-215 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 265-113 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 255-110 · Avail. now

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 275-219 · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 275-209 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 255-112 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwind Apts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
Our property features a variety of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Units include remodeled kitchens, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.

We are located within minutes of Shelard Park right in our neighborhood with a playground, walking paths and basketball courts. We are conveniently located in the Hopkins School District and are across the street from a daycare center. Our community is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis, in the prestigious St. Louis Park area. You will find shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby, including the Ridgedale Center and The Mall of America.

Our long list of amenities includes an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site fitness center and nearby walking trails. Click here to see the full list of amenities. Contact us to make Westwind Apartments your home today!
Imagine yourself here with our virtual tours and photos.

Online payments available

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $50 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No dogs allowed. All fish tanks will be limited to 1 per home and no more than 25 gallons in capacity.
Parking Details: Underground heated parking: one space includedAdditional Underground space:$75/month guest parking.
Storage Details: Starts at $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwind Apts have any available units?
Westwind Apts has 24 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westwind Apts have?
Some of Westwind Apts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwind Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Westwind Apts is offering the following rent specials: Reduced pricing or one month of rent free on select apartments! 'No Contact' and guided Virtual Tours available!
Is Westwind Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwind Apts is pet friendly.
Does Westwind Apts offer parking?
Yes, Westwind Apts offers parking.
Does Westwind Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westwind Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwind Apts have a pool?
Yes, Westwind Apts has a pool.
Does Westwind Apts have accessible units?
Yes, Westwind Apts has accessible units.
Does Westwind Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwind Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does Westwind Apts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westwind Apts has units with air conditioning.
