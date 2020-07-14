Westwind Apts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities accessible basketball court courtyard elevator gym game room parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking hot tub

Our property features a variety of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Units include remodeled kitchens, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.



We are located within minutes of Shelard Park right in our neighborhood with a playground, walking paths and basketball courts. We are conveniently located in the Hopkins School District and are across the street from a daycare center. Our community is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis, in the prestigious St. Louis Park area. You will find shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby, including the Ridgedale Center and The Mall of America.



Our long list of amenities includes an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site fitness center and nearby walking trails. Click here to see the full list of amenities. Contact us to make Westwind Apartments your home today!

Imagine yourself here with our virtual tours and photos.



Online payments available