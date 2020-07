Stone Creek at Medicine Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident. Stone Creek's convenient location just 1 mile West of Hwy 169, right off Hwy 55 lies within the Wayzata School District, nestled in beautiful wooded surroundings and within walking distance to the shores of Medicine Lake. Our community offers beautiful and well appointed one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes. Residents of Stone Creek get to enjoy a 24-hour on-site fitness center, beautifully appointed clubhouse with entertainment areas and a updated party room featuring a 55" HDTV blue-ray player and surround system, heated underground parking garage, private balconies, spacious and unique floor plans and more! Come and see all that our luxury apartment community has to have to offer today!