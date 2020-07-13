Bass Lake Hills Townhomes

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant, $60 per applicant (out of state)
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet: $30/month, 2 pets: $45/month
restrictions: All fish tanks will be limited to 1 per home and no more than 25 gallons in capacity.Breed restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Black and Tan Coonhound, Borzoi, Bouvier Des Flanders, Bull Mastiff (all variations), Bull Terrier (including Miniature Bull Terrier), Chinese Shar-Pei, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Kuvasz, Mastiff (all variations), Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Staffordshire Bull Terrier (including American Staffordshire), and Weimaranier.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions