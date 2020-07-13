Amenities

Located minutes from downtown Minneapolis in Plymouth, MN, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes provides the comforts of a private home with the services and amenities of a professional managed community.



Our location has easy access to I-494, I-94, and Hwy 169. Take advantage of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment at The Shoppes at Arbor Lake or venture out to enjoy one of several wonderful local parks. Bass Lake Hills is located in the Plymouth school district, known for its top-rated schools.

Our newly renovated clubhouse includes a fitness center, spacious lounge with free Wi-Fi and large TVs, making it a perfect hangout spot for our residents! Other amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, tennis court, basketball court, dog park and acres of green space. Each townhome features an attached garage and full sized washer and dryer - included in the price of rent. We also offer smoke-free and pet-friendly options. Make Bass Lake Hills your home today!