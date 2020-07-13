All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Bass Lake Hills Townhomes

5814 Teakwood Ln N · (612) 326-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5910-E · Avail. Sep 7

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 5845-E · Avail. Oct 1

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 13325-F · Avail. Sep 7

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1179 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bass Lake Hills Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
business center
hot tub
lobby
new construction
Located minutes from downtown Minneapolis in Plymouth, MN, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes provides the comforts of a private home with the services and amenities of a professional managed community.

Our location has easy access to I-494, I-94, and Hwy 169. Take advantage of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment at The Shoppes at Arbor Lake or venture out to enjoy one of several wonderful local parks. Bass Lake Hills is located in the Plymouth school district, known for its top-rated schools.
Our newly renovated clubhouse includes a fitness center, spacious lounge with free Wi-Fi and large TVs, making it a perfect hangout spot for our residents! Other amenities include an outdoor pool, playground, tennis court, basketball court, dog park and acres of green space. Each townhome features an attached garage and full sized washer and dryer - included in the price of rent. We also offer smoke-free and pet-friendly options. Make Bass Lake Hills your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant, $60 per applicant (out of state)
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet: $30/month, 2 pets: $45/month
restrictions: All fish tanks will be limited to 1 per home and no more than 25 gallons in capacity.Breed restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Black and Tan Coonhound, Borzoi, Bouvier Des Flanders, Bull Mastiff (all variations), Bull Terrier (including Miniature Bull Terrier), Chinese Shar-Pei, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Kuvasz, Mastiff (all variations), Pit Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Staffordshire Bull Terrier (including American Staffordshire), and Weimaranier.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: attached garage, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have any available units?
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes has 11 units available starting at $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have?
Some of Bass Lake Hills Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bass Lake Hills Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bass Lake Hills Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes offers parking.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes has a pool.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Bass Lake Hills Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bass Lake Hills Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
