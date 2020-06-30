All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:22 PM

825 Windemere Drive North

825 Windemere Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

825 Windemere Drive North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Windemere Drive North have any available units?
825 Windemere Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 825 Windemere Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
825 Windemere Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Windemere Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Windemere Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North offer parking?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North have a pool?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North have accessible units?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Windemere Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Windemere Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

