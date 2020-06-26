Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
5135 Ives Lane North
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5135 Ives Lane North
5135 Ives Lane North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5135 Ives Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Relax in the backyard or entertain in the spacious family room. This home has it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have any available units?
5135 Ives Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
Is 5135 Ives Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Ives Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Ives Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North offer parking?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have a pool?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have accessible units?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Ives Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Ives Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
