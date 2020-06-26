Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
5040 Holly Lane, 6
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5040 Holly Lane, 6
5040 Holly Lane North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5040 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 6 Available 09/04/19 3 BR 1.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Plymouth - Property Id: 143377
Nice Townhome with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath room in 2 floors
Rent is $1650. It is available for occupancy starting the 1st week of September.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143377p
Property Id 143377
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5071454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have any available units?
5040 Holly Lane, 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have?
Some of 5040 Holly Lane, 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5040 Holly Lane, 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Holly Lane, 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Holly Lane, 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 offer parking?
No, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 does not offer parking.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have a pool?
No, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have accessible units?
No, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 Holly Lane, 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 Holly Lane, 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 Bedrooms
Plymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities