4920 Underwood Lane North #I
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM
1 of 7
4920 Underwood Lane North #I
4920 Underwood Lane North
No Longer Available
Location
4920 Underwood Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55442
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Relax by the fireplace or lounge off the front porch. This great home is in immaculate condition. Underground parking. that leads right up to the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have any available units?
4920 Underwood Lane North #I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have?
Some of 4920 Underwood Lane North #I's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4920 Underwood Lane North #I currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Underwood Lane North #I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Underwood Lane North #I pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I does offer parking.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I has a pool.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have accessible units?
No, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Underwood Lane North #I have units with air conditioning?
No, 4920 Underwood Lane North #I does not have units with air conditioning.
