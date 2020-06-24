All apartments in Plymouth
3905 Harbor Lane N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3905 Harbor Lane N

3905 Harbor Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Harbor Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have any available units?
3905 Harbor Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3905 Harbor Lane N have?
Some of 3905 Harbor Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Harbor Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Harbor Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Harbor Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Harbor Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Harbor Lane N offers parking.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 Harbor Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have a pool?
No, 3905 Harbor Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3905 Harbor Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Harbor Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Harbor Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Harbor Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
