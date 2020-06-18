All apartments in Plymouth
3615 Lawndale Lane N

3615 Lawndale Lane North · (763) 273-3052
3615 Lawndale Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another Listing by Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! **********In person tour Available *****open for in person tour ******** ( 2-6pm) please call********** (612) 351-6243 Wayzata schools! This stunning home features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet of finished living space. The main level features a bright open living room with access to a private patio. Open kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar and pantry. Separate dining area easily accommodates a large dining table. Conveniently located bath. The upper level includes a spacious loft area which can be used as a 2nd living room. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Generous sized 2nd bedroom with prime closet space. Full bath with tile floors, Jacuzzi tub, & double sinks. Trash, water, lawn care, snow removal included. 2 car garage. Pets considered with deposit. Max of 1 pet, 30 lbs weight limit. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Wayzata, Medina. Monthly Rent ($1615.00) Security Deposit ($1615.00) Refundable Pet Deposit ($400.00) Snow & lawn care included! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! +Water-Gas-Electric & Trash all run about $30.00 each monthly. (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 ****

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have any available units?
3615 Lawndale Lane N has a unit available for $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have?
Some of 3615 Lawndale Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Lawndale Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Lawndale Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Lawndale Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Lawndale Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Lawndale Lane N does offer parking.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Lawndale Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Lawndale Lane N has a pool.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3615 Lawndale Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Lawndale Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Lawndale Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Lawndale Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
