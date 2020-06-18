3615 Lawndale Lane N

Amenities

Another Listing by Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! **********In person tour Available *****open for in person tour ******** ( 2-6pm) please call********** (612) 351-6243 Wayzata schools! This stunning home features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet of finished living space. The main level features a bright open living room with access to a private patio. Open kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar and pantry. Separate dining area easily accommodates a large dining table. Conveniently located bath. The upper level includes a spacious loft area which can be used as a 2nd living room. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Generous sized 2nd bedroom with prime closet space. Full bath with tile floors, Jacuzzi tub, & double sinks. Trash, water, lawn care, snow removal included. 2 car garage. Pets considered with deposit. Max of 1 pet, 30 lbs weight limit. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Wayzata, Medina. Monthly Rent ($1615.00) Security Deposit ($1615.00) Refundable Pet Deposit ($400.00) Snow & lawn care included! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! +Water-Gas-Electric & Trash all run about $30.00 each monthly. (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 ****