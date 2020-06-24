2525 Nathan Lane North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

One of a kind 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home! Check out the master en-suite with two sinks & a huge soaking tub. This home also features a deck, a bonus living room space, a wet bar, central air, a large yard, and a 2 car attached garage. Three of the bedrooms and two of the bathrooms are located on the main level. The fourth bedroom and third bathroom are located on the lower level. Just one block from Medicine Lake!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THl4D0hj-FI&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.