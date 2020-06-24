All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

2525 Nathan Lane North

2525 Nathan Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Nathan Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
One of a kind 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home! Check out the master en-suite with two sinks & a huge soaking tub. This home also features a deck, a bonus living room space, a wet bar, central air, a large yard, and a 2 car attached garage. Three of the bedrooms and two of the bathrooms are located on the main level. The fourth bedroom and third bathroom are located on the lower level. Just one block from Medicine Lake!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THl4D0hj-FI&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have any available units?
2525 Nathan Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2525 Nathan Lane North have?
Some of 2525 Nathan Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Nathan Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Nathan Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Nathan Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Nathan Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Nathan Lane North offers parking.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Nathan Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have a pool?
No, 2525 Nathan Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2525 Nathan Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Nathan Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Nathan Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2525 Nathan Lane North has units with air conditioning.
