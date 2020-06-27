Rent Calculator
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM
1 of 15
2220 Ranchview Lane North
2220 Ranchview Lane North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2220 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
101 Available 08/01/19 Remodeled 2BR+Small Loft 1BA Townhome w/980 square feet.
Living room w/gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling.
Kitchen w/ snack bar & pantry.
Nice wood deck.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2220-ranchview-ln-n-plymouth-mn-55447-usa-unit-101/59d849ad-72b4-48b7-a2f4-0d2a227d1ed5
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5022341)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have any available units?
2220 Ranchview Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have?
Some of 2220 Ranchview Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2220 Ranchview Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Ranchview Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Ranchview Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North offer parking?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have a pool?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Ranchview Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Ranchview Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
