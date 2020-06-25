All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:21 PM

2205 Urbandale Lane North

2205 Urbandale Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Urbandale Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have any available units?
2205 Urbandale Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 2205 Urbandale Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Urbandale Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Urbandale Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Urbandale Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North offer parking?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have a pool?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Urbandale Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Urbandale Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
