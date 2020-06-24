All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:19 PM

1840 Troy Lane N

1840 Troy Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Troy Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
Make your new home here with this 4 bedroom, 4 bath property, on over 1 acre, set less than 3 miles from downtown wayzata. Beautifully remodeled with oversized eat in kitchen and dining, hard wood throughout the mail level, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood burning fireplace, 4 bedrooms upstairs including private master suite. Main floor and lower level family rooms offer plenty of extra living space and take advantage of the oversized deck on private backyard. In addition there is a beautiful neighborhood park with quick walking access and quick access to the extensive luce line trail system. just 15 minutes from downtown minneapolis, less than 10 to downtown wayzata and convenient to numerous shopping locations. inquire for showings this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Troy Lane N have any available units?
1840 Troy Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1840 Troy Lane N have?
Some of 1840 Troy Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Troy Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Troy Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Troy Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N offer parking?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N have a pool?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N have accessible units?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Troy Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Troy Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
