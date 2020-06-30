All apartments in Plymouth
18392 60th Avenue N
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

18392 60th Avenue N

18392 60th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

18392 60th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new town home that features 3 BR on the upper level,3 BA and a 2 car garage in Plymouth and Wayzata schools. Open floor plan, kitchen with large quarts counter tops, 42" maple cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Home has a good size concrete patio off the dining area. The master bedroom has two large walk in closets, private bath, separate tub and two sink vanity.The laundry conveniently located on upper level.
Home is available on March 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18392 60th Avenue N have any available units?
18392 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18392 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 18392 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18392 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
18392 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18392 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 18392 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 18392 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18392 60th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 18392 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 18392 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18392 60th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18392 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18392 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

