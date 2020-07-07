Rent Calculator
All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 17730 25th Avenue N.
17730 25th Avenue N
17730 25th Avenue N
17730 25th Avenue North
No Longer Available
Location
17730 25th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TURN-KEY AND REMODELED. NEW KITCHEN,CARPET,FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT. 3 BEDROOMS ON ONE LEVEL. PRIVATE BACKYARD AND QUICK ACCESS TO THE FREEWAY. WAYZATA SCHOOLS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have any available units?
17730 25th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 17730 25th Avenue N have?
Some of 17730 25th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17730 25th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17730 25th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17730 25th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17730 25th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 17730 25th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17730 25th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17730 25th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17730 25th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17730 25th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17730 25th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17730 25th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
