Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Available July 15th - Beautiful 4 BR/2BA home in Plymouth! Owner is willing to leave large flat screen TV downstairs if desired along with other furnishings. Hardwood floors in kitchen. Updated washer/dryer come in unit. Tenant responsible for snow removal. Owner takes care of lawn for you. Sorry, no section 8. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY THROUGH THE LINK! https://showmojo.com/l/3c16304073/17400-34th-ave-n-plymouth-mn-55447