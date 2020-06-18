Fully furnished in law suite apartment. All furniture/ decor in pictures is included. 60 inch flat screen included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119487 Property Id 119487
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17120 30th Ave N have any available units?
17120 30th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 17120 30th Ave N have?
Some of 17120 30th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17120 30th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
17120 30th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.