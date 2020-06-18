All apartments in Plymouth
17120 30th Ave N
17120 30th Ave N

17120 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

17120 30th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished 2 bedroom - Property Id: 119487

Fully furnished in law suite apartment. All furniture/ decor in pictures is included. 60 inch flat screen included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119487
Property Id 119487

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

