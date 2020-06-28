All apartments in Plymouth
16929 39th Avenue N
16929 39th Avenue N

16929 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

16929 39th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town home in Wayzata school , has a nice patio in the back with privacy fence in quiet development. READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN ON OCTOBER 5TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

