Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 16929 39th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
16929 39th Avenue N
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16929 39th Avenue N
16929 39th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
16929 39th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town home in Wayzata school , has a nice patio in the back with privacy fence in quiet development. READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN ON OCTOBER 5TH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have any available units?
16929 39th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 16929 39th Avenue N have?
Some of 16929 39th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16929 39th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16929 39th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16929 39th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 16929 39th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 16929 39th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16929 39th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 16929 39th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 16929 39th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16929 39th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16929 39th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16929 39th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 Bedrooms
Plymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities