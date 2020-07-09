Beautiful end unit town home in the high demand Wayzata School District. Private wooded setting. Stainless steel appliances, study/library, walkout basement, 4 season porch and large patio. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have any available units?
16900 51st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16900 51st Avenue N have?
Some of 16900 51st Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16900 51st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16900 51st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.