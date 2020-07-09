All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 16900 51st Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
16900 51st Avenue N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

16900 51st Avenue N

16900 51st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16900 51st Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful end unit town home in the high demand Wayzata School District. Private wooded setting. Stainless steel appliances, study/library, walkout basement, 4 season porch and large patio. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16900 51st Avenue N have any available units?
16900 51st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16900 51st Avenue N have?
Some of 16900 51st Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16900 51st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16900 51st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16900 51st Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 16900 51st Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 16900 51st Avenue N offers parking.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16900 51st Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have a pool?
No, 16900 51st Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 16900 51st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16900 51st Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16900 51st Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16900 51st Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities