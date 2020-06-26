16220 15th Avenue N

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Listing By Gyniek White@RentersWarehouse!!!!! This 3 Bdrm 2Bth. Is Well Maintained, Nice size living space! Located in Plymouth Mn (Wayzata) School district, Known to be a Really Great one. Refundable Pet Fee $400.00 (1 pet allowed) (1x Admin Fee $150.00) (Monthly processing fee $7.) ( $1750 a month for Rent) ($1750.00 security deposit). Please keep in mind due to co-vid 19 , in person tours are very limited. Please click the link below to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery