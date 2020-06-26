All apartments in Plymouth
16220 15th Avenue N
16220 15th Avenue N

16220 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

16220 15th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Listing By Gyniek White@RentersWarehouse!!!!! This 3 Bdrm 2Bth. Is Well Maintained, Nice size living space! Located in Plymouth Mn (Wayzata) School district, Known to be a Really Great one. Refundable Pet Fee $400.00 (1 pet allowed) (1x Admin Fee $150.00) (Monthly processing fee $7.) ( $1750 a month for Rent) ($1750.00 security deposit). Please keep in mind due to co-vid 19 , in person tours are very limited. Please click the link below to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 15th Avenue N have any available units?
16220 15th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 16220 15th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16220 15th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 15th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 16220 15th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 16220 15th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16220 15th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 16220 15th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 16220 15th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 16220 15th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16220 15th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16220 15th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

