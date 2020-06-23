Rare Plymouth, Steeplechase development Rental Home. 2 Story 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 baths up. Main Floor familyroom with wood burning fireplace. Lower level amusement room with fireplace. Screened porch and deck overlooking pond
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have any available units?
16125 21st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16125 21st Avenue N have?
Some of 16125 21st Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16125 21st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16125 21st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.