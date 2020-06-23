All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

16125 21st Avenue N

16125 21st Avenue North
Location

16125 21st Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Plymouth, Steeplechase development Rental Home. 2 Story 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 baths up. Main Floor familyroom with wood burning fireplace. Lower level amusement room with fireplace. Screened porch and deck overlooking pond

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16125 21st Avenue N have any available units?
16125 21st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16125 21st Avenue N have?
Some of 16125 21st Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16125 21st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
16125 21st Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16125 21st Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 16125 21st Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 16125 21st Avenue N offers parking.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16125 21st Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have a pool?
No, 16125 21st Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 16125 21st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16125 21st Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16125 21st Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16125 21st Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
