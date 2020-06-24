All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16010 22nd Ave. N.

16010 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

16010 22nd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
16010 22nd Ave. N. Available 05/01/19 3Bd+Den*3Bath*2-Story in Plymouth Available May 1 - High demand Plymouth location! Two-story with 9 foot ceilings and solid six panel doors throughout. Enter the home through the 2-story foyer with white ceramic tile.

MAIN LEVEL- Large open kitchen includes white oak cabinets and hardwood floors. Informal dining area with sliding glass doors that lead to 3 season porch and can be used in the winter, it walks out to deck and patio area that opens to large backyard and perennial garden. Formal dining room features a bay window. Also on this level is large family room with gas fireplace that opens to informal dining and kitchen. Off the entry way is a living room that leads into an office/den. 1/2 bath is also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- Two story foyer leads to upper level. Master suite includes French doors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and large master bath with double vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. There are two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath with double vanities. Large laundry room with laundry tub and lots of cabinets.

LOWER LEVEL- Large finished recreation room with new carpet. Also craft/project room and lots of storage with built in shelving. Many upgrades throughout, including master bath flooring, baseboard trim, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, kitchen and 3-season porch. Home is in high demand Wayzata School District and is close to bike and walking paths as well as shopping, and restaurants. No Pets Allowed. MUST SEE. Available May 1, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have any available units?
16010 22nd Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have?
Some of 16010 22nd Ave. N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16010 22nd Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
16010 22nd Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16010 22nd Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have a pool?
Yes, 16010 22nd Ave. N. has a pool.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16010 22nd Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16010 22nd Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
