16010 22nd Ave. N. Available 05/01/19 3Bd+Den*3Bath*2-Story in Plymouth Available May 1 - High demand Plymouth location! Two-story with 9 foot ceilings and solid six panel doors throughout. Enter the home through the 2-story foyer with white ceramic tile.



MAIN LEVEL- Large open kitchen includes white oak cabinets and hardwood floors. Informal dining area with sliding glass doors that lead to 3 season porch and can be used in the winter, it walks out to deck and patio area that opens to large backyard and perennial garden. Formal dining room features a bay window. Also on this level is large family room with gas fireplace that opens to informal dining and kitchen. Off the entry way is a living room that leads into an office/den. 1/2 bath is also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- Two story foyer leads to upper level. Master suite includes French doors, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and large master bath with double vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. There are two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath with double vanities. Large laundry room with laundry tub and lots of cabinets.



LOWER LEVEL- Large finished recreation room with new carpet. Also craft/project room and lots of storage with built in shelving. Many upgrades throughout, including master bath flooring, baseboard trim, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, kitchen and 3-season porch. Home is in high demand Wayzata School District and is close to bike and walking paths as well as shopping, and restaurants. No Pets Allowed. MUST SEE. Available May 1, 2019



No Pets Allowed



