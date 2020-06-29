IN THE HEART OF PLYMOUTH Totally remodeled former model house 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms Almost new everything Award winning Wayzata school Pool/sauna/pond and more Please contact Jet 612-730-3427 for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15905 48th Ave n have any available units?
15905 48th Ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15905 48th Ave n have?
Some of 15905 48th Ave n's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15905 48th Ave n currently offering any rent specials?
15905 48th Ave n is not currently offering any rent specials.