15905 48th Ave n

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage sauna

IN THE HEART OF PLYMOUTH Totally remodeled former model house 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms Almost new everything Award winning Wayzata school Pool/sauna/pond and more Please contact Jet 612-730-3427 for more information