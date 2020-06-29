All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15905 48th Ave n.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15905 48th Ave n
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

15905 48th Ave n

15905 48th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15905 48th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
sauna
IN THE HEART OF PLYMOUTH Totally remodeled former model house 6 bedrooms 5 bathrooms Almost new everything Award winning Wayzata school Pool/sauna/pond and more Please contact Jet 612-730-3427 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15905 48th Ave n have any available units?
15905 48th Ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15905 48th Ave n have?
Some of 15905 48th Ave n's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15905 48th Ave n currently offering any rent specials?
15905 48th Ave n is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15905 48th Ave n pet-friendly?
No, 15905 48th Ave n is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15905 48th Ave n offer parking?
Yes, 15905 48th Ave n offers parking.
Does 15905 48th Ave n have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15905 48th Ave n does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15905 48th Ave n have a pool?
Yes, 15905 48th Ave n has a pool.
Does 15905 48th Ave n have accessible units?
No, 15905 48th Ave n does not have accessible units.
Does 15905 48th Ave n have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15905 48th Ave n has units with dishwashers.
Does 15905 48th Ave n have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15905 48th Ave n has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities