Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15646 60th Avenue N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15646 60th Avenue N
15646 60th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
15646 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous end unit! Spacious and open layout, gorgeous kitchen w/birch cabinets, SS appliances, granite center island, large bedrooms & loft, nearby city park. Great Location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15646 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 15646 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15646 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 15646 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15646 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15646 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
