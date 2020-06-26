All apartments in Plymouth
15646 60th Avenue N
15646 60th Avenue N

15646 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15646 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous end unit! Spacious and open layout, gorgeous kitchen w/birch cabinets, SS appliances, granite center island, large bedrooms & loft, nearby city park. Great Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15646 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15646 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15646 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15646 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15646 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15646 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15646 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15646 60th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15646 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15646 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
