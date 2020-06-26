15643 60th Avenue N

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3Bed/3Bath/2Car in Wayzata Schools with Stainless Appliances, Gas Fireplace, huge Loft, Granite Countertop in Kitchen. Best unit with private backyard backing up to wetlands and trees. New paint (Repose Gray) in the whole house.