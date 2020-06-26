All apartments in Plymouth
15643 60th Avenue N
15643 60th Avenue N

15643 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15643 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3Bed/3Bath/2Car in Wayzata Schools with Stainless Appliances, Gas Fireplace, huge Loft, Granite Countertop in Kitchen. Best unit with private backyard backing up to wetlands and trees. New paint (Repose Gray) in the whole house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15643 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15643 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15643 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15643 60th Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15643 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15643 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15643 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15643 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15643 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
