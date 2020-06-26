3Bed/3Bath/2Car in Wayzata Schools with Stainless Appliances, Gas Fireplace, huge Loft, Granite Countertop in Kitchen. Best unit with private backyard backing up to wetlands and trees. New paint (Repose Gray) in the whole house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15643 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15643 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15643 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15643 60th Avenue N's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15643 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15643 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.