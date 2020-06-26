All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15559 60th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15559 60th Avenue N
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

15559 60th Avenue N

15559 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15559 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 1st. Excellent location, Wayzata schools- stainless steel
appliances, large master suite with private master bath, huge loft, end unit
with lots of light. All 3 bedroom on upper level! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15559 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15559 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15559 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15559 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15559 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15559 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15559 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15559 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15559 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15559 60th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15559 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15559 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15559 60th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15559 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities