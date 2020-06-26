Available August 1st. Excellent location, Wayzata schools- stainless steel appliances, large master suite with private master bath, huge loft, end unit with lots of light. All 3 bedroom on upper level! No Pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 15559 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15559 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15559 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15559 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15559 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15559 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.