End Unit Townhome in Legacy Park Neighborhood. Wood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Nice Yard. 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. East Facing front, and South facing patio for lot of Sunlight. Park and Kids play area very close.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15506 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15506 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15506 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15506 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.