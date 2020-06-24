All apartments in Plymouth
15506 60th Avenue N

15506 60th Avenue North
Location

15506 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End Unit Townhome in Legacy Park Neighborhood.
Wood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Nice Yard.
3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage.
East Facing front, and South facing patio for lot of Sunlight.
Park and Kids play area very close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15506 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15506 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15506 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15506 60th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15506 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15506 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15506 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15506 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15506 60th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15506 60th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15506 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15506 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15506 60th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15506 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15506 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
