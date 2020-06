Amenities

The home is in the award winning Wayzata school district. Located within walking distance to Wayzata Central Middle School and Wayzata Birchview Elementary School. Just minutes from downtown Wayzata. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level, and 1 bedroom in the lower level. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker style cabinets with a bar, all open to the living room and dining room. Awesome!