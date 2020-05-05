All apartments in Plymouth
14300 County Road 6

14300 County Road 6 · No Longer Available
Location

14300 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath Plymouth home! This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, a large master suite on the lower level. Large 4+ car garage, additional shed, and gazebo. Huge yard and tons of green space! Great Plymouth schools, and easy access to Highway 169, 494, and 394.

Available now! This is a 2 year lease. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, gas, electricity, and trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,800. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. No pets.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 14300 County Road 6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14300 County Road 6 have any available units?
14300 County Road 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 14300 County Road 6 currently offering any rent specials?
14300 County Road 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14300 County Road 6 pet-friendly?
No, 14300 County Road 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 14300 County Road 6 offer parking?
Yes, 14300 County Road 6 offers parking.
Does 14300 County Road 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14300 County Road 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14300 County Road 6 have a pool?
No, 14300 County Road 6 does not have a pool.
Does 14300 County Road 6 have accessible units?
No, 14300 County Road 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 14300 County Road 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14300 County Road 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14300 County Road 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14300 County Road 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
