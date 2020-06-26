All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 12320 43rd Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
12320 43rd Avenue North
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:36 PM

12320 43rd Avenue North

12320 43rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12320 43rd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This large 4,400 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms on the upper level and 1 bedroom on the lower level with 3/4 bath. The lower level has a media room and bar area. Large porch off the open kitchen. main floor office area. 3 car garage. close to trails and parks in a good neighborhood.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information caontained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have any available units?
12320 43rd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 12320 43rd Avenue North have?
Some of 12320 43rd Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12320 43rd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
12320 43rd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 43rd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12320 43rd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 12320 43rd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12320 43rd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 12320 43rd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 12320 43rd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12320 43rd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12320 43rd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12320 43rd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities