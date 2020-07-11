11215 12th Ave. N. A6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit A6 Available 09/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 315522



Within this charming building are 7 apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! This is a quiet building located at the south end of Medicine Lake. From this location, you can easily access highways 55, 169, 494 and 394.



Enjoy wildlife passing by your patio! Get some fresh air, jump on the bike trail for a beautiful ride around the lake. We are steps from the Luce Line Trail and Medicine Lake Trail Loop and just 2 blocks from West Medicine Lake Park.



This 2 BR faces south and east and is available September 1st. Apartment includes granite tops, hardwood flrs, deck, A/C, D/W, W/D, fireplace! Additional storage avl. Free off-street parking. Detached garages for $70 per mo. as available. Utilities included - water, sewer, garbage, gas heat, recycling.



Sorry but no pets are allowed. There is no smoking inside the building. Pricing subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315522

No Pets Allowed



