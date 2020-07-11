All apartments in Plymouth
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
11215 12th Ave. N. A6
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

11215 12th Ave. N. A6

11215 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11215 12th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit A6 Available 09/01/20 Discover the amenities you really need! - Property Id: 315522

Within this charming building are 7 apartments. A building this size makes it easy to social distance! This is a quiet building located at the south end of Medicine Lake. From this location, you can easily access highways 55, 169, 494 and 394.

Enjoy wildlife passing by your patio! Get some fresh air, jump on the bike trail for a beautiful ride around the lake. We are steps from the Luce Line Trail and Medicine Lake Trail Loop and just 2 blocks from West Medicine Lake Park.

This 2 BR faces south and east and is available September 1st. Apartment includes granite tops, hardwood flrs, deck, A/C, D/W, W/D, fireplace! Additional storage avl. Free off-street parking. Detached garages for $70 per mo. as available. Utilities included - water, sewer, garbage, gas heat, recycling.

Sorry but no pets are allowed. There is no smoking inside the building. Pricing subject to change. Availability of unit(s) may change at any time with or without prior notice. BACKGROUND CHECKS PERFORMED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315522
Property Id 315522

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have any available units?
11215 12th Ave. N. A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have?
Some of 11215 12th Ave. N. A6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 currently offering any rent specials?
11215 12th Ave. N. A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 pet-friendly?
No, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 offer parking?
Yes, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 offers parking.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have a pool?
No, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 does not have a pool.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have accessible units?
No, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11215 12th Ave. N. A6 has units with air conditioning.
